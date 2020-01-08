A Makurdi Magistrate’s court on Wednesday remanded two persons -Terence Ordoom and Daniel Aduku in a correctional facility for alleged conspiracy and illegal possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ajuma Igama did not take the plea of the accused persons for want of jurisdiction and adjourned the case till Jan. 21 for mention.

Police prosecutor, Sgt. Ato Godwin told the court that the accused persons were arrested by a team of Operation Whirl stroke deployed to Yelwata, in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on a special duty.

Godwin said the team led by Sgt. B. Danjuma arrested the first suspect- Terence Ordoom with one locally made gun and four live 5.56mm ammunition along Makurdi- Lafia highway.

He said Ordoom equally led the team to arrest Daniel Aduku who sold the gun and ammunition to him at the sum N800, 000.

Godwin said investigations was still ongoing on the matter and prayed the court for another date for mention.

He said the offence contravene section 6(b) and 3(1) of the robbery and firearms special provision Act 2004. (NAN)