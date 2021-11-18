From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Port Harcourt, has remanded two male students of Okporo Secondary School in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State to Remand Home on charges bordering on defilement.

Chief Magistrate, Rita Oguguo, yesterday, ordered that the accused persons, Chukwudi Daniel and Confidence Samuel Gbarabe aged 14, for allegedly having a carnal knowledge of the victim without her consent.

The students reportedly committed the crime on October 27, this year, at Okporo Secondary School, Port Harcourt.

Count one the accused persons conspired among themselves, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 516A of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 11, Laws of Rivers State, Nigeria.

Similarly, count two stated that they two students did unlawfully and sexually abused one (name withheld) aged 14 years, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 221 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 11, Laws of Rivers State.

They (accused persons) pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Counsel representing the two male students, Chinedu Ndah, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in exercise of its power.

But, Chief Magistrate Rita Oguguo after listening to the parties remanded the two male students to Remand Home in Port Harcourt and adjourned till December 7, 2021, for ruling on bail application and hearing.

