By Lukman Olabiyi

Chief Magistrate Linda Yeside Balogun of the Lagos State Magistrates” Court, Yaba has ordered the remand of one Lukman Azeez and Abiodun Sanyaolu, over alleged murder of late Ogun State monarch, Olu of Agodo, Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The remand order was sequel to the application brought before the court by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos.

The police lawyer, Morufu Animashaun, in urging the court for the order, said the application is pursuant to sections 264(1), (2) (3), (4) & (6) & 267 Of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2021; Sections 4 and 10 of the Police Act, 2020 and Sections 6 (6), 35 (1)(C)(5) and (7) (a) of the Constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)

Animashaun asked the court for the remand of the two suspects in the custody of the Police at Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Onikan, Lagos, for the period of 30 days, pending which the police would have conclude it’s investigation in a case of Conspiracy to murder, murder, arson and attempted murder against them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Chief Magistrate Balogun, after listened to the argument canvassed by Animashaun held that; “I have listened to the the submissions of applicant’s counsel, and perused the motion Exparte and the affidavit deposed to by ASP Adeyemi Akeem, and the written address attached with the motion paper.

“I find reasons in the application and thereby order that the two suspects be remanded in the custody of the Police at Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Onikan, Lagos, for the period of 30 days, to enable the police to conclude their Investigations.

“The matter is hereby adjourn till March 11, for report of Investigations”.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android