Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere has ordered the remand of two men, Ayuba Balogun and Evans Adamson, who were alleged to be involved in the killing of late Olayinka Mamora, popularly called Mamok, pending the release of legal advice by the State’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on the allegation against them.

Magistrate B. I. Bakare ordered the remand of the suspects while granting a remand application filed and argued before the court by Morufu Animashaun, the legal officer of the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (ForceCIID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

While urging the court for the remand order of the two named persons, Animashaun told the court that the application was brought pursuant to Sections 264 (1) (2)(3) (4) and 6 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) of Lagos State 2015 and Section 35 (c) of 1999 Nigerian constitution as amended.

Animashaun informed the court that there was probable cause to order the remand of Ayuba and Evans and others now at large in prison custody, because they were reasonably suspected to have committed an offence of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and murder of the deceased.

The Force CID’s legal officer also told the court that the grounds for the remand request was that investigation of the suspects/defendants had been concluded and that they were arrested after being found culpable of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and murder of the late NURTW chief.

He also told the court that the remand request was needed to avoid a breach of the suspects’ constitutional right to liberty.

Animashaun told the court that the remand application was supported with an affidavit of 12 paragraphs, deposed to by Inspector Abideen Sanni Adewale, one the investigators that investigated and arrested the two suspects/defendants.

He, therefore, urged the court to remand the two men in prison custody, pending the issuance of legal advice on the matter by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Magistrate Bakare, after listening to the submissions made by Animashaun, ordered that the two suspects/defendants be remanded in prison custody till December 2, for the DPP to issue legal advice on the allegations against them.

Force CID, in an affidavit in support of the remand application deposed to, by one Inspector Adewale, attached to IGP Monitoring Unit, Force CID Headquarter, Abuja, stated that he was among the investigators assigned to investigate alleged cases of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, murder and murder of one Mr. Olayinka A. Mamora, reported to the Inspector-General of Police, Force Headquarters, Abuja, which was a reference for discrete investigation.

Inspector Abideen stated that on 30th of September, 2015, at about 19.30 hours, the defendants and others now at large, mobilised themselves and stormed a barbing saloon along Mashaku Street, Oshodi, Lagos, where they shot and killed Mr. Olayinka Mamora, adding that the defendants were suspected to have conspired with others who are now at large and murdered late Olayinka A Mamora with a gun and left him in a pool of blood.

The deponent stated that the crime committed by the suspects/defendants is felonious and against the state. He added that three pump-action gums and ten cartridges were recovered from defendants/suspects’ hideout at Mowe/Ibafo, Ogun State and registered as exhibits.

He, therefore, urged the court to grant the remand application against the defendants, pending the Director of Public Prosecution’s legal advice.