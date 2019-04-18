Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja said that the two traffic wardens who participated in the killing of an officer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), ASC Ogar Jumbo, at Nyanya, Abuja, have been remanded in custody.

The accused officers, Idoko Sunday and Katdel Dabit, were remanded at the Kuje prison for complicity after their arraignment in an Abuja court.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, who made this known, said their arraignment was sequel to the outcome of investigation into the case of alleged discreditable conduct and unlawful exercise of authority reported against them on March 20, 2019.

He said police investigations indicted the two officers for assault and excessive use of force on the deceased after his arrest.

He further stated that the autopsy result carried out on the deceased showed that his death was due to blunt force injury to the head, multiple skin and soft tissue injuries on the fore head and face, and that there was no natural disease in the body to sufficiently explain the sudden death.

Mba said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has vowed to ensure a transparent, accountable, comprehensive and speedy investigation surrounding the untimely death of the deceased.

He said the suspects, who have since been dismissed from service, had earlier been subjected to the internal disciplinary procedures of the Force – tried in an Orderly Room, before the arraignment. He added that police investigations positively indicted them for assault and excessive use of force on the deceased after his arrest.

Mba said: “While the Force deeply regrets the unfortunate incident which resulted in the death of ASC Ogar Jumbo, the IGP enjoins the public not to lose faith in the Force, reiterating his earlier assurances that, under his watch, no form of impunity or ‘man’s inhumanity to man’ will go unpunished.

“He, therefore, warns that like these indicted traffic wardens, any police officer found wanting for unlawful use of force and other sundry offences, will be publicly named, shamed and brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.”