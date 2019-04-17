Molly Kilete, Abuja The Police Force headquarters in Abuja, has said that the two traffic wardens who participated in the killing of an officer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), ASC Ogar Jumbo, at Nyanya, Abuja, have been remanded in prison custody. The accused officers – TW GII Idoko Sunday and TW GII Katdel Dabit, were remanded at the Kuje Prison for complicity after their arraignment in an Abuja Court. Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made this known, said their arraignment was a sequel to the outcome of an investigation into the case of alleged discreditable conduct and unlawful exercise of authority reported against them on March 20, 2019. He said police investigations indicted the two officers for assault and excessive use of force on the deceased after his arrest. He further stated that the autopsy result carried out on the deceased showed that his death was due to blunt force injury to the head, multiple skin and soft tissue injuries on the forehead and face and that there was no natural disease in the body to sufficiently explain the sudden death. Mba, said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has vowed to ensure a transparent, accountable, comprehensive and speedy investigation surrounding the untimely death of the deceased. He said the suspects who have since been dismissed from service, had earlier been subjected to the internal disciplinary procedures of the force – tried in an Orderly Room, before the arraignment, adding that police investigations positively indicted them for assault and excessive use of force on the deceased after his arrest. Mba, in a statement made available to our correspondent reads: “In keeping with the assurances by the Inspector General of Police, acting IGP M.A. Adamu, to ensure a transparent, accountable, comprehensive and speedy investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late ASC Ogar Jumbo, an Assistant Superintendent of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Police have today arraigned in court the two traffic wardens – TW GII Idoko Sunday and TW GII Katdel Dabit, for complicity in the unfortunate death of the NSCDC officer. “The arraignment of the erstwhile traffic wardens is a sequel to the outcome of an investigation into the case of alleged discreditable conduct and unlawful exercise of authority reported against them on 20th March 2019. The former traffic wardens had earlier been subjected to the internal disciplinary procedures of the Force – tried in an Orderly Room, and dismissed before the arraignment. Police investigations positively indicted them for assault and excessive use of force on the deceased after his arrest. “Forensic Analysis by a pathologist as seen in the autopsy report clearly traced the cause of death to injuries inflicted on the deceased during his encounter with the traffic wardens.” Reply Forward