An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that two unemployed men be remanded in a correctional facility in Kirikiri, for alleged stealing a Toyota Corolla worth N2 million at gun point.

The police charged Samuel Adetunji, 22 and Yaya Alasa, 27, with conspiracy and robbery.

Chief Magistrate O.A. Layinka, who did not take the plea of Adetunji and Alasa, ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Layinka adjourned the matter until Nov.11.

Earlier, the prosecutor, SP Raji Akeem, told the court that Adetunji and Alasa committed the offence on May 22 at Oko-Oba, Agege.

Akeem said that the suspects and one other at large, broke into the house of the complainant Mr Segun Owolabi, by 2:35 a.m. , while the complainant and his family members were sleeping,.

He alleged that the suspects pointed a gun at them and stole his car, and iPhone valued at N300,000.

Akeem added that the mobile phone was tracked to Magboro area of Ogun State and the two defendants were arrested while the other one still at large.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.(NAN)