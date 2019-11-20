An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates Court in Lagos on Wednesday remanded one Micheal Babalola, 20, who allegedly defiled a minor.

Babalola is facing a two-count charge of indecent assault and defilement, which he pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adedayo, ordered that Babalola should be kept in Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ikoyi, pending when the case would be filed at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 2, at about 2.00 p.m., at BCC Church premises, Idi-araba in Lagos.

Uwadione alleged that the defendant indecently and unlawfully assaulted a 11-year-old girl by forcefully removing her panties.

“The defendant defiled the girl by unlawfully having carnal knowledge of her by blunt penetration,” the prosecutor said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief magistrate, however, adjourned the case until Nov. 27 for mention. (NAN)