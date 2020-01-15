An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered that a 25-year-old man Momodu Okunola who allegedly raped a mentally challenged girl, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Momodu, who lives in Omi – Adio, Ibadan, is charged with rape.

Chief Magistrate O.O. Ogunkanmi, did not take the plea of the defendant as the court had no Jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Ogunkanmi who ordered that Momodu be remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre, also ordered that the case file be returned to the Director of Public Prosecution ( DPP).

She adjourned the matter untill Feb. 7 , for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that on Jan. 8, at about 11: 30a.m., Momodu allegedly raped a mentally challenged woman.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 218 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol .II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)