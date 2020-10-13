A Magistrates’ Court In Makurdi on Tuesday ordered that three farmers be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged armed robbery and rape.

The police charged Washima Ukandehemba, Vater Beba and Terzungwe Igbayima with three counts of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and rape.

Magistrate J.K. Akoso did not take the plea of the farmers for want of jurisdiction.

Akoso ordered the police to return the case file to the Benue Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Oct 23, for further mention

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Omaye Ojata told the court that the case was transferred from the Nigeria Police Divisional Headquarters, Zaki-Biam to the State CID, Makurdi on Sept 14.

Ojata said the complainant, Ephraim Gbor of Marshall Comprehensive Secondary School, Zaki-Biam, Benue reported the case on Sept 10, 2020.

He alleged that the farmers armed with axes, attacked the complainants on Sept 8.

He alleged that the suspects robbed him of N500 and raped his wife.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004 and 284 of the penal code laws of Benue, 2004.(NAN)