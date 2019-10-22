An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded three unemployed men at Kirikiri Correctional facility, over alleged attempted robbery of a woman of her Toyota SUV at gunpoint.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Akinde, refused the defendants’ plea for bail.

Akinde ordered them to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional facility until Nov. 4, pending the advice of the State’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defendants, who live in Ajah, Lagos State, are, Simon Bisong, 37; Lucky Utomi, 44; and Boniface Anayo, 57.

They are being tried over alleged conspiracy and robbery.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Chekube Okeh, told the court that the offences were committed on April 1 at Ajah, Lagos.

Okeh alleged that the defendants double-crossed the Complainant, Mrs Elizabeth Orioze with a Toyota Camry car on her way and pointed a gun at her.

“The defendants ordered her to go to the back of the vehicle while one of them drove and the two others were with her in the back seat, with her children.

“They asked for money and when she wanted to look up to give them money inside her bag, she sighted her husband driving behind and she shouted for help,” the prosecutor said.

Okeh noted that the husband, who was surprised at what he saw, followed the wife’s vehicle and hit it from the back. The SUV lost control and ran into a carpentry shop.

“Two of the defendants ran away, while they were able to apprehend one with the help of a passer-by,’’ the prosecutor said.

Okeh noted that the offences contravened Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)