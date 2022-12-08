By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Sylvester Popnen of the Rivers State High, Port Harcourt has remanded three people in Correctional Services Centre over their alleged involvement in the January 27, 2021 robbery and murder of one Chidi Onwukwe.

The trio, according to the charge marked PHC/667/CR/2022, filed by the police, are Samuel Onwukwe (first defendant); Promise George (second defendant); and Blessed Onyekachi Nathan (third defendant).

Chidi was in January murdered in his home in Elelenwo, Port Harcourt. The victim’s killers made away with his phones and other valuables. They also transferred money from his bank account. The court made the remand order following the defendants’ “not guilty” plea to a four-count charge of conspiracy to armed robbery, illegal possession of arms and murder.

Prosecution Counsel, Essien Edet, prayed that in view of the plea, the defendants be remanded pending substantive trial. But Defence Counsel, BF John-Williams, opposed him and made an oral bail application, which the court refused. Justice Sylvester Popnen ruled that an oral bail application could not stand considering the nature of the offence.

He adjourned till December 15 and 16, 2022, and January 27 for trial.