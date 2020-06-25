A Magistrates’ Court in Sango-Ota, Ogun, on Thursday remanded three persons who allegedly hit one Michael Odiagbe with a plank during a fight leading to his death.

The accused persons, Tunde Samson, 23; a minor aged 17; and Lawal Wasiu, 21,whose addresses were not provided, were arraigned on a two-count charge of murder and conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.S. Obaleye, did not take their pleas because the court lacked jurisdiction on the matter.

She ordered that the first and third defendants be remanded in the Correctional Centre, Abeokuta and directed the police to take second defendant, a minor, to Borstal Home, Abeokuta.

Obaleye adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Cpl. Titi Olatoye, had told the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offences on May 2 at about 8.30 p.m. on Ewupe Road, Ota.

Olatoye said that the defendants and their accomplices unlawfully killed Odiagbe by hitting him with a plank during a scuffle, which made him sustain a serious injury that led to his death.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006. (NAN)