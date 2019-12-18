Lukman Olabiyi

Three men, Yusuf Waheed, Rasheed Ajibade and Omoh Okpeku, were yesterday remanded by the Federal High Court, Lagos in the facility of Nigerian Correctional Services for allegedly vandalizing petroleum pipeline.

Justice Ayokunle Faji ordered the remand of the three men after their plea were taken on the charges of conspiracy, pipeline vandalism and unlawful dealing in petroleum products leveled against them by the police.

Arraigning the three defendants, the prosecutor, Mr. Kingsley Ngere, told the court that the defendants and others now at large had on December 4, 2019, at Orile-Iganmu Bridge, Lagos, conspired amongst themselves and tampered with the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) pipeline.

He also told the court that the defendants siphoned petroleum products from the vandalised pipeline and housed in 14 bags and loaded in white LT4 Volkswagen bus with Registration number AKM 220 ZT

They were also alleged to have engaged in the act of distributing, selling and offer for sale of the siphoned petroleum products illegally and without appropriate licence.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 3(6) and punishable under Section 1(7)(a) of the Miscellaneous offences Act, Cap M17, vol. 8 of the Revised Edition (laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2004.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Ngere told the court that with the defendants’ plea, the court should give a date for trial, while also asked the court to remand the defendants in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), pending the determination of the charge.

Responding, counsel to the defendants, McAnthony Aikharialea, did not oppose the prosecutor’s request for trial date and remand of his clients.

He told the court that he has just been briefed and needed time to file their bail applications.

Following the request of the prosecutor which was not opposed by the defendants’ counsel, Justice Faji, ordered that all the defendants be remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional services (NCS) and adjourned the matter till February 12 and 13, 2020, for the commencement of defendants’ trial.