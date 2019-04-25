Lukman Olabiyi

Three robbery suspects recently arrested by the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS), Lagos, have been remanded in prison by the State Magistrate Court, Igbosere.

The robbery suspects were alleged to have been terrorizing and robbing residents of Ijora- Badia area of Lagos and commuters in the area for long

The suspects are Rafiu Adebayo, 19, Taiwo Omotayo, 19, and Korede Asubiojo, 19.

The suspects were charged before the court on a three-count of armed robbery.

But the pleas of the defendants were not taken as the police counsel, Abraham Fadipe, who prayed the court to remand the accused persons in prison custody pending the advice from the Department of Public Prosecution, (DPP) on the matter.

After listening, Magistrate T.B Are ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody for the first 30 days for DPP advice and adjourned the case till May 25, 2019.

A police source alleged that nemesis caught up with the suspects on April 14, when the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP in charge of FSARS, Lagos Island, Mr. Kola Kamaldeen, received a distress call from residents of Ijora-Badia area of Lagos that robbery suspects had invaded their community and were robbing them with dangerous weapons.

The source disclosed that following the report, DCP Kamaldeen deployed a crack team led by SP Ibrahim Yusuf to the scene to arrest the suspects and restore order in the area.

But on sighting the police, all the suspects took to their heels and the police chased and arrested them.