A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of 30-year-old Benjamin Aondoyima accused of act of terrorism.

The Magistrate, Mrs Erdoo Ter did not take the plea of the accused person, but ordered that he be remanded in police custody as investigation is still ongoing and adjourned the case until Aug 7.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Regina Ishaya, told the court that the case was jointly reported on July 6, at the Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi by Rabiu Umar, Gbidye Felix, Gabriel Tyokosu and Uma Kpaverfa of different addresses.

The complainants stated that they received threat messages through phone number 07010548859 demanding payments of N300,000.00, N250,000.00, N250,000.00 and N200,000.00 respectively.

They further stated that the message said that if the money was not paid, they would be kidnapped and killed with their families and warned not to involve the police.

As a result of the threat, on July 7, one of the complainants, Rabiu Umar, went and dropped N50, 000 as part payment, along Benue State Secretariat by IBB Square, Makurdi, under a tree where he was directed to drop the money.

The prosecutor said that in the process of picking the money, the accused person was arrested by police who had already laid ambush at the scene.

According to him, the accused person confessed to committing the crime and the said SIM card with phone number 07010548859 was recovered from him.

The prosecutor said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for another date for mention.

She said the offence contravened Section 3(2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue State 2017. (NAN)