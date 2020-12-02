From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A Birnin Kebbi magistrate’s court has remanded a 30-year-old woman identified as Patricia Nebechi for allegedly stealing a newborn baby boy at the maternity ward of Aisha Muhammadu Buhari General Hospital, Jega, Kebbi State.

The suspect was charged with culpable homicide and abduction, offences in violation of sections 221 and 274 of the Penal Code.

At the court session on Wednesday presided over by Justice Zainab Bello Suru, Prosecutor Inspector Murtari Mati informed the court that the suspect had committed the crime on November 21 at about 0400 hours.

While reading the charge to the suspect, Mati stated that: ‘You Patricia Nebechi, aged 30 years, ‘F’, of Tambuwal town, Sokoto State, went to the maternity ward at Aisha Muhammad Buhari General Hospital, Jega, and took away a newly born baby boy delivered by one Fatima Jafar, ‘F’, of Galbi village, Jega LGA, Kebbi State.

‘And you were intercepted by the gateman. In the process of your arrest, you escaped and abandoned the baby boy within the premises of the hospital. As a result, the baby died. You are, therefore, suspected to have committed the above-mentioned offence.’

The suspect, who did not have a lawyer representing her, pleaded not guilty to the offence read to her.

Magistrate Zainab Bello Suru, in her ruling, remanded the suspect at the correctional centre, Jega until police complete their investigation and further directives from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on the case.

She adjourned the case until January 5, 2021, for further mention.