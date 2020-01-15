An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 37-year-old man, Sunday Stephen, in Kirikiri Correctional Service for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P.E. Nwaka, who did not take the plea of Stephen ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

Nwaka adjourned the case until Feb. 13, for mention,

Stephen, who resides at No.14, Adeniyi St., Alakuko, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a count charge of rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 24, 2019 at his residence.

John alleged that Stephen forcefully raped his daughter without her consent.

“The case was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

John said the offence contravened Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)