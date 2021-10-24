By Lukman Olabiyi

Four men who allegedly rebranded and counterfeited electrical cables and wires at the Alaba International Market in Ojo, Lagos State have been remanded in prison custody by the Federal High Court.

The defendants are Samuel Orji of No. 14, Afro Estate, Okoko Bus Stop Ojo, Lagos; Patrick Azi of No. 88, Miniru Street, Ajangbadi, Lagos; Chijioke Emmanuel of No. 91 Jinadu street, Ojo Lagos and Izuchukwu Victor of Unity Close, Coker Era lyana Ira, Lagos

Justice Abimbola Awogboro made the order following arraignment of the defendants by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on an 11-count charge marked FHC/L/254c/2021.

SON’s counsel, Yusuf Lawan, told the judge that the defendants committed the offence on or about May 12, 2021 at the Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The court heard that the defendants conspired to rebrand and counterfeit several branded and unbranded electrical cables to J&B Wire & Cable as well as Coleman Cable products.

They were further accused of dealing in substandard electrical cable & wires, applying “false J&B cable marks” to their electrical cables, “calculated to deceive that they are genuine J&B cables”.

In another count Lawan told the judge that the defendants “applied faise trade description on various electrical cables knowing same to be false”.

In two other counts, they were said to have had in their possession for sale “various electeical cables to which a forged trademark and false trade description” of J&B Cable & Wires and Coleman Cables were applied.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened and were punishable under sections 516 of the Criminal Code Act, 2004; section 26(2)(b)(11) of the SON Act, 2015; section 1(18)(a)(1) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 2004; sections 3(1}(b), 3(2), 3(3) and 4{1)(d) of the Merchandise Marks Act, 2004.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

They did not apply for bail, following which Justice Awogboro granted Mr Lawan’s application and remanded the four in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services, Ikoyi.

“The case is hereby adjourned till November 11 and 12 for definite trial”, the judge ruled.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .