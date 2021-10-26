By Lukman Olabiyi

Four men who allegedly rebranded and counterfeited electrical cables and wires at the Alaba International Market in Ojo, Lagos State.had been remanded in prison custody by the Federal High Court.

The defendants are Samuel Orji of No. 14, Afro Estate, Okoko Bus Stop Ojo, Lagos; Patrick Azi of No. 88, Miniru Street, Ajangbadi, Lagos; Chijioke Emmanuel of No. 91 Jinadu street, Ojo Lagos and Izuchukwu Victor of Unity Close, Coker Era lyana Ira, Lagos

Justice Abimbola Awogboro made the order following the arraignment of the defendants by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on an 11-count charge marked FHC/L/254c/2021.

SON’s counsel, Yusuf Lawan, told the judge that the defendants committed the offence on or about May 12, 2021 at the Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos.

The court heard that the defendants conspired to rebrand and counterfeit several branded and unbranded electrical cables to J&B Wire & Cable as well as Coleman Cable products.

They were further accused of dealing in substandard electrical cable & wires, applying “false J&B cable marks” to their electrical cables, “calculated to deceive that they are genuine J&B cables”.

In another count Lawan told the judge that the defendants “applied false trade descriptions on various electrical cables knowing the same to be false”.

In two other counts, they were said to have had in their possession for sale “various electrical cables to which a forged trademark and false trade description” of J&B Cable & Wires and Coleman Cables were applied.

