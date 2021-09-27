From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has remanded four persons in Ile-Ife correctional centre for alleged possession of narcotic drugs.

The defendants were arraigned on different charges by the prosecutor of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Ogaga Azugo.

A teenager, Moshood Fawasi, was alleged to have possessed 4.4kg of cannabis sativa, a narcotic drug similar to cocaine, LSD, heroine etc.

He was allegedly arrested at RAP street, Ede on August 21, 2021.

Also, one Kazeen Adereti, was allegedly caught with 400grammes of cannabis at Ooni Palace road, Iremo, Ile-Ife on August 26.

Similarly, one Jubril Ibrahim, who was said to have unlawfully possessed 3kg of cannabis, was arrested at Sagba area, Ede, on August 31.

The prosecutor alleged that one Fatai Ademola, who was arrested at Iloro compound, Kuta, Ayedire local government of Osun State, on August 26, had in his possession, 3.150kg of cannabis sativa.

The prosecutor alleged that the offence was contrary to and punishable under section 19 of the NDLEA, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of unlawful possession of cannabis pressed against each of them by the NDLEA.

Justice Ayoola said counsels to the defendants can not address the court orally. He thereby ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ile-Ife correctional centre and adjourned the case to November 2 and 4, for trail.

