An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan on Friday, ordered the remand of four men in a Correctional Centre over alleged kidnapping and murder.

Oyetunji Moruf, 50, Raimi Sumbo, 47, Biodun Adeniji, 43 and Suleiman Oladejo, 50, whose residential addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Ogunkanmi, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction.

Ogunkanmi directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 22, for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sikiru Opalaya, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on Sept. 17, at Koso, Ayegun Oleyo Area, Ibadan.

Opalaya alleged that the defendants and others at large, kidnapped and killed one Badmos Ibrahim, 55, by strangulating him.

He said the offences contravened Sections 516, 324 and 319 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000 and 3(1) (2)4(1) of the Oyo State kidnapping prohibition Law, 2016. (NAN)