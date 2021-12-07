An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of four defendants in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged armed robbery.

The defendants: Phillip Michael, Felix Sylvester, Ibrahim Aliu and Adavize Mohammed, are facing one-court charge of armed robbery.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Nov. 9 in Igede-Ekiti.

Apata said that the defendants conspired to rob three persons, namely: Olabanji Quadri, Owolabi Mubarak and George Olufemi.

He quoted one of the victims as saying that the defendants, armed with short and long barrel guns, forcefully entered their apartment around 4:00 am. and carted away their property, such as laptop, power bank, wrist watch and phones.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 6 (1), (2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. 398, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pleas of the defendants were, however, not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Bankole Oluwasanmi, ordered the remand of the defendants in the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan.7, for mention. (NAN)

