From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has remanded four persons, Semiu Mujeeb, Kazeem Olasunkanmi, Rokibu Kabiru and Ismaheel Nurudeen, in a correctional centre for allegedly threatening the life of Oba Kazeem Adio, the Onigege of Igege.

The defendants were arraigned Friday, on five count charges of malicious damage, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, unlawful damage, threat to life and contempt of court.

They were alleged to have committed the crime between January and February 2022 at Igege area, Iwo magisterial district.

The prosecutor, Lamidi Rasak, told the court that the defendants entered the land belonging to the monarch and damaged some economical trees.

He alleged that the defendants used guns, cutlasses, axes and other dangerous weapon, to threaten the monarch.

The offences, according to the charge sheet, contravened the provision of sections 517, 81, 451, 86 and 133(9) of the criminal code cap 34, law of Osun State, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations preferred against them by the police.

Counsel to the defendants, Najite Okobie, urged the court to admit his clients to bail pending the determination of the case, promising that they will stand their trial.

But, the Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned the case to 14th April, 2022 for mention in Iwo magistrate court.