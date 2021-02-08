A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Monday, ordered that a 40-year-old man, Raphael Terlumun, who allegedly defiled a four-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Terlumun with defilement.

Magistrate Ajuma Igama did not take the plea of Terlumun for want of jurisdiction.

Igama adjourned the case until March 4.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt. Ato Godwin told the court that the case was reported at the ‘E’ Division Police Station, Makurdi, by the father of the victim on Jan 26.

Godwin alleged that Terlumun called the complainant’s daughter, aged four, into his room and defiled her.

The prosecution said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for an adjournment.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code of Benue 2004. (NAN)