From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has granted an order to remand one Femi Joseph(43) in the Nigeria Correctional Center, Ado Ekiti.

In his pronouncement, Magistrate Saka Afunso said, the defendant is to be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Center, Ado Ekiti pending the issuance of legal advice from office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to the charge, Femi is reasonably suspected to have committed offence of murder of Babalola Folarin on his site along Ise Road, Ikere Ekiti.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi said the offence runs contrary to and punishable under Sections 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

In her statement to the Police, the deceased wife, who reported the matter at the Police Station said, she got an emergency call on the 9th of September 2020 informing her of the death of her husband. She further said on getting to their site, she met her husband lifeless on one bench with his neck swollen and blood gushing out of his ankle, prior to the day, there was a misunderstanding between her husband and the defendant who was one of his workers on the site, he has since took to his heels before his arrest.

The case has been adjourned to March 8 for mention.