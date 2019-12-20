A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of 46-year-old driver, Muhammad Sani, at the Kano Correctional facility for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.

The accused, who lives at Kurna Asabe Quarters, Kano, is facing a count charge of rape, which contravenes Section 283 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, who ordered the remand of the accused, adjourned the case until Jan.13, 2020 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, had told the court that the mother of the victim (name withheld) of Gayawa Quarters, Kano, reported the case at Zango Police Division, Kano, on Oct.29.

He said that on Oct. 25, at 5:00p.m, the accused deceived and lured the complainant’s 11-year-old daughter into a shop situated at Gayawa Quarters and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

The accused, however, denied committing the offence levelled against him. (NAN)