A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Tuesday ordered that a 46-year-old man, Inuwa Shehu, who allegedly sodomised a 15-year-old boy be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Shehu, who lives at Kawo in Kaduna State, with unnatural offence.

The Magistrate, Hajara Dauda, who did not take Shehu’s plea, held that the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

Dauda ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 29 for mention and

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Baba, told the court that the complainant, Adamu Hassan of the same address, reported the case at the Gabasawa Police Division on Nov. 1.

He told the court that at about 7 p.m., Shehu allegedly lured the 15-year-old boy into an uncompleted building at Kawo Kaduna and sodomised him.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 259 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Laws, 2017.(NAN)