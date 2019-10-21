An Ilorin Magistrates Court in Kwara on Monday ordered the remand of 52-year-old Muhammad Lawan in prison custody for allegedly stealing the sum of N500, 000 cash from a parked vehicle.

The Magistrate, Mrs Fatimah Salihu made the order on a three count charge of criminal conspiracy, mischief and theft leveled against the accused.

Salihu adjourned the case until Oct. 31 for further mention.

The prosecutor, Insp. Mathew Ologbonsaye told the court that on Oct. 11, the case was transferred from ‘A’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Kwara Command in Ilorin to the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Ilorin for discreet investigation.

Ologbonsaye said that on Oct. 4, one Ayandokun Adebayo of Lylius Hotel, Asa-Dam road, Ilorin parked his vehicle in front of Eternal Petrol Station, along Offa Garage, in which he kept the sum of N500, 000 under the seat of his vehicle.

He said that the complainant left the vehicle and went to eat, but when he returned, he discovered that the accused person with two others; Oseni and Suleiman, now at large had broken the glass of his vehicle door and stole the N500, 000.

The prosecutor said that investigations conducted revealed that Lawan together with his friends now at large, were a syndicate of notorious criminals that specialised in trailing bank customers and dispossess them of their money.

Ologbonsaye said that the offence was contrary to section 97, 327 and 287 of the penal code.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the offence. (NAN)