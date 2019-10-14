The Chief Magistrates’ Court 10 in Gombe, on Monday remanded 72-year-old Ibrahim Yunusa in prison custody for allegedly raping and impregnating his biological daughter.

Yunusa of Dadinkowa, Yamaltu/Deba Local Government, Gombe State had on arraignment pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Daura Sikkam ordered the remand of the accused person and adjourned the case to Nov. 13 for further mention to enable police complete investigation.

Earlier, reading the police First Information Report (FIR) Dalaky Wanma, the court clerk, said the accused committed the offences several times between Dec. 2018 and Jan. 2019.

He said Yunusa forcefully had carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old biological daughter (name withheld) and impregnated her in his house.

The clerk said the offence is contrary to sections 390 and 282 of penal code.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Bako Shekari, also told the court that police had just commenced investigations into the matter.

He therefore asked the court for adjournment to enable the police complete investigations and seek legal advice from the Ministry of Justice (NAN)