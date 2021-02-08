By Lukman Olabiyi

Ogun State Magistrate’s Court, Ado-Odo Otta, has ordered the remand of an 80-year – old community head, Baale Ayo Aderounmu and three others, in the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), for 60 days, over attempted murder. Others to be remanded alongside Aderounmu are Rahman Agbojo, 68; Otunba Kehinde Adeosu, 63 and Chief Muyideen Irewolede, 60.

The remand of the four men by the Magistrate I. O. Olayinka, was sequel to an exparte motion brought before the court by the men of Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The application was filed and argued by Mr. Morufu Animashaun for the police.

In urging the court to grant the application which was supported with an affidavit, deposed to by Inspector Adegbeye Olanrewaju, Animashaun, said the application was pursuant to 36 (7) Constitution Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 as amended and Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Law of Ogun State, 2017, and under the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

He also told the court that the remand order sought against the four men should subsist till the issuance of a legal advice by the State’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and their possible prosecution over alleged attempted murder, unlawful invasion, threat to life and malicious damage.

Ruling on the application , Magistrate Olayinka, after listened to the submissions of the parties, ordered that the four men be remanded in the NCoS’ custody for 60 days, till the issuance of legal advice by the State’s DPP.