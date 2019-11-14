A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Thursday ordered that an applicant, Mohammed Kolochi, who pleaded guilty to stealing a pair of sunglasses valued at N105, 000, be remanded in Keffi Correctional facility, pending sentencing.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, gave the order after Kolochi , pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal trespass and theft.

Maiwada adjourned the matter until Nov. 19 for sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that Kolochi broke into ”House of Lunethes”, a shop in Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja on Oct. 24 and stole a pair of sunglasses valued at N105, 000.

Ukagha said during investigation, the police found a footage from the CCTV in the shop and identified Kolochi.

The prosecutor said that the chief security officer attached to the mall, Usman Prince, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station.

She told the court that during interrogation, Kolochi he confessed to the crime.

Ukagha said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 248 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)