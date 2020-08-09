Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal High Court, Lagos has remanded a businessman, Ibegbu Anayo, who was charged with producing and distributing adulterated Total and Mobil automobile engine lubricants.

Anayo was arraigned before Justice Rilwan Aikawa on a 12-count charge of producing substandard engine oil after rebranding them.

The defendant is being prosecuted by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Justice Aikawa ordered remand of the defendant in police custody pending the hearing of his bail application.

SON alleged that Anayo and others now at large, on July 15, at Mammy Market, Navy Town, Ojo, did indulge in the production of adulterated/substandard Total and Mobil engine oil lubricants for public consumption.

The prosecution alleged that Anayo also “did engage in the distribution of adulterated/substandard engine oil of Total, Mobil, Naris Gold brand and other lubricants without lawful authority or licence”.

SON further alleged the defendant did deal in the products and did adulterate petroleum products to wit: engine oil of various brands “which are not of the quality, nature and efficacy expected of the products”.

In Count 8 of the charge against Anayo, the prosecution alleged the defendant affixed false labels on kegs of various sizes and unbranded cartons and claimed they were genuine Total and Mobil engine oil, which was calculated to deceive unsuspecting consumers that the products are genuine Total or Mobil products.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 3(1)(b) of the Merchandise Marks Act of 2004 and punishable under Section 3(3)(a) and (c).

The prosecuting counsel, Yusuf Lawan, a Senior State Counsel in the Federal Ministry of Justice, said the alleged offence is contrary to Section 465 of the Criminal Code Act of 2004 and punishable under Section 467.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

He adjourned until Tuesday for hearing.