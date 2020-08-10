Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal High Court, Lagos ,has remanded a businessman, Ibegbu Anayo, who was charged with producing and distributing adulterated Total and Mobil automobile engine lubricants.

Anayo was arraigned before Justice Rilwan Aikawa on a 12-count charge of producing substandard engine oil after rebranding them. The defendant is being prosecuted by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). Justice Aikawa ordered remand of the defendant in police custody pending the hearing of his bail application.

SON alleged that Anayo and others now at large, on July 15, at Mammy Market, Navy Town, Ojo, did indulge in the production ofadulterated/substandard Total and Mobil engine oil lubricants for public consumption.

The prosecution alleged that Anayo also “did engage in the distribution of adulterated/substandard engine oil of Total, Mobil, Naris Gold brand and other lubricants without lawful authority or licence”.

SON further alleged the defendant dealt in the products and did adulterate petroleum products to wit: engine oil of various brands “which are not of the quality, nature and efficacy expected of the products”.