An Iyaganku Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday ordered one Azeez Salau, 26, to be remanded at the Abolongo correctional facility for allegedly raping a deaf 20-year-old.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Salau, 26, a bricklayer and father of one, of Ile Tuntun area, Academy, Ibadan, was arraigned on a one-count charge of rape.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mercy Amole–Ajimoti, who did not take the defendant’s plea, due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered his remand at Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo town.

Amole-Ajimoti ordered the remand pending the receipt of advise from the Oyo state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, however, adjourned the matter till Nov. 30, for mention.

Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Phillip Amusan, had earlier told the court that Salau, sometime in June, at Atagba area, Boluwaji, Ibadan, allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of one Kemi Omotola, 20, a deaf, without her consent.

“The defendant allegedly jumped through the fence into the compound of the victim, to perpetrate the act when the family she worked for as housemaid had left home for work, “he said.

He said the offence was contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Oyo State Criminal Code 2000. (NAN)

