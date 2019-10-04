A Senior Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Friday ordered that a 38-year-old businessman, Garba Ibrahim, who allegedly defrauded his business partner of N8,8 million, be remanded in a correctional centre

The police charged Ibrahim, who lives in Unguwa Uku Quarters Kano, with two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating, contrary to sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Senior Magistrate, Aminu Fagge, who gave the order, adjourned the matter until Oct.15, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Yusuf Sale, told the court that the complainant, Salihu Yahaya, who resides in Dorayai Babba Quarters, Kano, on behalf of his brother Bashir Adamu, reported the case at the Dorayi Babba Police Station on Sept.24.

He alleged that sometime in 2018, Adamu gave the defendant N8.8 million to buy cotton seeds from Benin Republic.

Sale alleged that the defendant diverted the money to his personal use.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)