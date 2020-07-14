(Dorathy Aninge, NAN)

A court in Makurdi on Tuesday ordered that a carpenter, Alour Hanze, who allegedly robbed a Magistrate, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Hanze, who resides in Akaajime area, Gboko Local Government Area, (LGA) Benue with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

Magistrate, Ajuma Igama, did not take the plea of Hanze for want of jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until Aug 26, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Ato Godwin told the court that the case was reported at Operation Zenda Camp, Gboko by Utile Dennis of Chief Magistrates’ court 1 Katsina-Ala Benue, on June 24.

Ato alleged Hanze, accompanied by two others invaded his residence situated at No. 148 St. Paul street, Gboko East and robbed him his family.

He alleged that Hanze stole an Infinix cell phone valued at N30,000, one Techno phone valued at N26,000 at gunpoint.

During the police investigation, he said, Hanze voluntarily confessed to committing the crime alongside one Oryina, aka Zendagy and Luper aka Gadafi, now at large.

The prosecution said an investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for an adjournment.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a) of the robbery and firearms special prohibition Act 2004.