An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 47- year-old commercial driver, Martins Adebowale, be remanded in Kirikiri Custodial Centre for alleged reckless driving and causing death of a pedestrian.

The police charged Adebowale, who lives in Mushin, Lagos with reckless driving, manslaughter and driving without driver’s license.

Chief Magistrate O.A. Layinka, who refused to take the plea of Adebowale, ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Layinka adjourned the matter until April 13 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that Adebowale committed the offence on Feb 18 at Shogunle Bus Stop, Oshodi, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that Adebowale drove in a reckless way and knocked down a pedestrian, one Emeka Onwuzurike.

The prosecutor also alleged that the victim died in the hospital from injuries he sustained.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 18, 20 and 36 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015. (NAN)