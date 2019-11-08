A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 20-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Salihu Saidu, who allegedly robbed and attempted to rape his passenger.

Saidu is standing trial on two-count charge of robbery and attempted rape, contrary to Sections 298 and 95 of the Penal Code.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Daniel Ikwoche, had told the court one Miss Aisha Bello, a resident of Maikunkele, Minna, reported the case on Oct. 23.

Ikwoche said that the complainant boarded the defendant’s motorcycle and asked him to take her to Barkuta Village.

He said that while on their way, the defendant suddenly stopped the motorcycle, pushed the complainant down and attempted to have sexual intercourse with her.

According to him, the complainant shouted for help but the defendant dispossessed her of N20, 000 and a Techno phone and escaped to an unknown destination.

Saidu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court could not take the defendant’s plea as the Presiding Judge, Mrs Aisha Bawa, said that the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Bawa directed the police to forward a duplicate copy of the case file to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for mention.(NAN)