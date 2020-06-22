Tony John, Port Harcourt

A magistrate’s court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has remanded the General Manager of a firm identified as Fedison Manpower Supply Limited, Mr Odibo Efe, for alleged burglary.

Mr Efe was arrested by operatives of the State Investigation Bureau (SIB) following reports of the victims of the burglary.

The accused person was alleged to have broken into the home of the Chief Executive Officer of Laro Computers, Rowland Okpoko, and carted away over 14 television sets and other valuables from the home.

The charge read in part:

‘That you Odibo Ete Edirin (male) and others now at large on November 16, 2019, at Rumuola, Obio/AKpor Local Government Area of Rivers State within the Port Harcourt Magisterial District, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: Burglary and Stealing and thereby committed an offence punishment under Section 5l6A of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol. II, Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria1999.’

When the matter came up in court on Monday, Efe pleaded not guilty to the six counts preferred against him by the prosecution.

Hussein Egielemai, counsel for the defence, had prayed the court to grant the accused bail on the ground that he is the manager of a firm in the state and would appear in court at every of the court’s sittings on the matter.

Counsel for Prosecution Alibi Jonah, who opposed the bail application, urged the court to use its discretion to ensure that the accused did not abscond from the trial.

Meanwhile, the Chief Magistrate, Ipalibo Iyabo, remanded accused in the custody of SIB and adjourned till June 25 for legal advice on possible commencement of the hearing of the matter.