Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An Oredo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benin has ordered the remand of one Bassey Peter, 38, in Oko Correctional Center for forcefully having carnal knowledge and impregnating a mentally-deranged, 15-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Patricia Ogho-Braimoh, remanded the accused person and adjourned the case to March 26 for hearing, adding that the case would be heard by Family Court.

The accused person is being tried for a-count charge bordering on rape

Earlier, the state counsel, Mr Agbokhaide Ayo who held brief for police prosecutor told the court that the accused person committed the offence on Jan. 5 , 2020 at No. 23, Adolor Street, Off 2nd East Circular Road, Benin.

Ayo alleged that the accused person, who is a commercial vehicle driver forcefully had carnal knowledge of the minor who is mentally unstable, which led to her pregnancy.

According to the prosecution, the accused person capitalised on the health condition of the minor when there was nobody at home and raped her.

The offence contravened Section 357 punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Code , Cap. 48, Vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo.

The accused, however, said the girl was her girlfriend, adding that the two months pregnancy was his responsibility