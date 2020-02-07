A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Friday ordered that a 28-year-old truck driver, Hafizu Inuwa, who allegedly drove in a reckless manner and caused the death of six pedestrians, be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Kano.

The police charged Inuwa, who lives in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano, with three counts of causing multiple death by dangerous driving, driving against traffic and driving without due care and attention.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Idris who adjourned the matter untill Feb. 24 for further mention, ordered that the case file be returned to the Kano Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp.Badamasi Gawuna, told the court that Inuwa, committed the offence on Jan. 23 at about 6.30a.m. on the Dawakin Kudu to Kwanar Dawaki Road in Kano.

He alleged that Inuwa drove his truck with registration number XB 952 DUT in a reckless manner and collided with an oncoming Toyota commercial Bus with registration number XA 216 KNC.

He said that the driver of the bus, Dan Asabe Isiyaku, 40, Usman Isa, 40, Abubakar Baba,70, Umar Isa,40, Mustafa Abdulrahman,40, and Magaji Adamu,57, all died in the accident.

Gawuna also told the court that three persons: Hassan Adamu,55, Rabiu Lawal,35, and Abdullahi Rabiu,57, were injured.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of section 23 RTR and 18 RTA, 35 RTR and 21 RTR of the Road Traffic Laws of Kano.(NAN)