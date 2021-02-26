By Lukman Olabiyi

A driver of Sports Utility Vehicle driver, Sunday Okodo who allegedly tip a policeman over a bridge along the International Airport Road, Lagos State while trying to evade arrest for driving against traffic, has been remanded.

The video of the incident which showed how it happened on Thursday went viral on social media.

In the video, the 38-years old driver, Okodo, resident of Alose Close, Bony Crescent Apapa, while trying to resist arrest knocked a policeman attached to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authourity (LASTMA), Headquarter Enforcement Unit over the Apakun Bridge.

The driver was docked the state Magistrates’ sitting in Bolade, Oshodi on six-count charge.

The charge preferred against Okodo bordered on attempted murder , driving against traffic (one way), resisting arrest, reckless and dangerous driving, driving without a valid driver’s licence, and assaulting a police officer.

But the plea of the defendant was not taken by the court due to lack of jurisdiction to entertain the charge.

Confirming the remand of the driver , LASTMA General Manager, Olajide Oduyoye, enjoined Lagos motorists to always abide by the traffic law or else those caught would be made to face the consequences of the full wrath of the law.