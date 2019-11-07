A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday remanded a 39-year-old fake prophetess, Ogechi Okoli, for absconding with her client’s property.

Okoli, a resident of Area 1 by Dunamis Church, Abuja, was arraigned on a two-count charge of joint act and cheating, offences she admitted committing.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, ordered that Okoli be remanded in Keffi Prison until Nov. 27, for sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that Okoli committed the offence sometime in October at Area 1, Garki by Dunamis Church.

Ukagha said that the defendant and one Mohammed, surname unknown, now at large, criminally deceived one Bukola Ayadele of Kpana village, Abuja.

She said that the defendant pretended to be a prophetess and criminally deceived the complainant and collected her cell phone valued at N22, 000, eye glass, track suit, shirt and other valuable items.

The prosecutor said the defendant after praying for the complainant, directed her to count seven poles and that after that her problems would be solved.

Ukagha said that the defendant also told the complainant to come back and collect her property, adding that, instead the prophetess absconded with the said property to unknown destination.

Ukagha said that the prophetess was later arrested on Nov. 4 and brought to Utako Police Station, but she refused to disclose where she kept the property.

“Right now the property in question is missing,’’ she told the court.

The prosecutor, who said that the case was still under investigation, also said the offences contravened Sections 79 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Okoli, however, pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

“I am so sorry my lord for what I did. I will not do it again,’’

“I engaged in this act because I don’t have job; please forgive me sir,’’ she pleaded. (NAN)