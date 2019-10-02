A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Wednesday ordered that a 38-year-old farmer, Ushe’ u Shuaibu, be remanded in a correction facility, after his uncle Shehu Mustapha, withdrew as his surety.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, ordered that the defendant be remanded until he gets another surety.

At the resumed hearing, Mustapha, told the court that his withdrawal as a surety to the defendant was because the Shuaibu had been giving him problems and had become unstable.

He said the defendant had failed to honour his trial dates, adding that he was fed in making him see reasons to stand justice.

Shuaibu was first arraigned on Aug. 2 for alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The complainant Umar Mukhtar of Ungwan Uku, Kano State, had on June 6, reported the matter at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department.

The prosecution averred that sometime in 2016, the complainant gave N5 million to the defendant to assist him buy bags of dry pepper for storage.

The prosecution further alleged that the defendant bought unspecified bags of pepper, sold them and converted the proceeds from the sale for personal use.

According to the prosecution, the defendant has failed to return the money to the rightful owner.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 307 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and had enjoyed the court’s bail since then

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the defendant was granted bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

The chief magistrate adjourned the matter until Oct.10 for further hearing. (NAN)