TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Chief’s Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has remanded

38 years old man, Uchenna Onyebulem, for allegedly defiling his three daughters, who are between the ages of nine and five years, as well as nine months old.

Onyebulem allegedly committed the crime in May, 2020, at Japon Street, Elekahia, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

The accused committed an offence punishable under Section 32(1) (2) of the Child’s Right Act, Cap. 50 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2003.

The case was also adjourned till September 24, 2020, for plea.

Similarly, a 54 years old man, Sunny Gogo, has been remanded by Chief Magistrate Amanze, for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl.

The accused was arraigned yesterday, on a count charge of sexual assault. He took a plea of not guilty.

Saturday Sun gathered that the accused person had on August 31, 2020, at Redeemer’s Household Greater Glory Ministry premises located in Ozuboko, Abuloma, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers, unlawfully assaulted the victim.

Gogo committed an offence punishable under Section 32 (1) of the Child’s Right Act.

She adjourned the case till October 7, for hearing.

Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Litigation Officer, Esther Achor-Okorienta, commended families of the victims for speaking out.