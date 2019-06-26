An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered a 65-year-old man, Bayo Akinwete, to be remanded in prison custody for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter.

The magistrate said the accused was remanded to to enable the court seek legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The court also did not take the plea of the accused.

The accused, whose address was not provided, according to the prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, committed the offence on June 18 in Olorunsogo area in Ado-Ekiti.

Ikebuilo told the court that the accused allegedly raped his daughter on many occasions.

According to Ikebuilo, Akinwete would give his daughter alcoholic drinks to make her drunk after which he would abuse her .

The prosecutor alleged that under cross examination, the victim told the police that she and her nine -year -old sister were living with their father, as their mother left him, leaving them under the cares of their gather .

According Ikebuilo , the victim reported at the police station that her father sometimes ago gave her alcoholic drink and when she woke up, she discovered that her father making love with her .

“ She told us that it was not the first time her father was abusing her. She told us that her father had raped her many times and that he was in the habit of asking her younger sister to massage his manhood. She reported the abuse to their neighbours who brought her to the police.”

Ikebuilo said the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Rights Law of Ekiti State, 2012.