An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a father, Michael Abraham, who, along with his friend, Sylvester Dike, allegedly defiled his 12-year-old daughter, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The police charged Abraham, father to the minor and Dike, 35, with three counts of conspiracy, unlawful sexual assault and defilement.

Both defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, remanded the defendants at the Nigerian Correctional Service in Ikoyi, pending when the matter would be filed at the Sexual and Special Offences Court, Ikeja.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 9, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between December 2018 and Sept. 9, at No. 13, Godmon St., Okota.

He alleged that Abraham defiled his daughter and also invited his friend Dike to take part.

Uwadione said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 263(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 263(1) prescribes a three-year jail term for anyone who touches another person without his or her consent, while Section 137 prescribes life imprisonment for convicts. (NAN)