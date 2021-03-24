From Tony Osauzo, Benin

An Edo State High Court, Auchi, yesterday, ordered four suspects, charged with the murder of one Dickson Emah, to be remanded in the Auchi Correctional Centre.

The presiding judge, Justice Philip Imoedemhe, ordered the remand of the suspects for 14 days pending the outcome of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.

He thereafter adjourned the case till April 7, 2021 for mention.

The suspects, Saiki Eneshero, 29, Adeche Okuo, 40, Shafe Ozaveghe 41 and Otinoi Adanini, 24, are facing a two-count charge of felony and murder.

Their pleas were however, not taken by the court.

The prosecutor, Esq Iweka Ekibade, had on arraignment, told the court that the four suspects conspired with others at large, armed with double barrel gun with live cartridges and other dangerous weapons, attacked and unlawfully killed one Dickson Emah.

He said the four suspects committed the offence on January 8, 202, at Ogbogbo Quaters in Igarra, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said the offence is punishable under Section 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol. 11 Laws of the Defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State.