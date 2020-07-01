A Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta Wednesday ordered that a herbalist and four others be remanded in police custody for allegedly being in possession of fresh human hands

The police charged a herbalist, Micheal Ijomu, 48, Idosu Mathew, 32, Samuel Adegbola, 50, John Feyisetan, 47 and Patrick Johnson, 43, with two counts of conspiracy and possession of human parts.

Magistrate I.O. Abudu also ordered that COVID-19 tests be carried out on the suspects.

She admitted the suspects to bail in the sum N500, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Abudu adjourned the case until July 31 for further hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Bukola Abolade told the court that the suspects committed the offence on May.12, 2020 at about 8 p.m., at Ibara area in Abeokuta.

He alleged that the suspects contacted, Ojomu, who is a herbalist, for ritual to make money.

The herbalist, he said, asked them to provide a fresh human hand as part of the materials needed to prepare the money ritual concoction.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of section 210(e), 516 of the Criminal Code Vol 1, Laws of Ogun 2006.(NAN)